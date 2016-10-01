In this issue

David John Carr 1 , 2 , 3 1New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY, USA 2UCL Institute for Women's Health, University College London, London, UK 3Institute of Medical and Biomedical Education, St George's, University of London, London, UK Correspondence to Dr David Carr, NYU School of Medicine, 550 First Avenue, New York, NY 10016, USA; davidcarr{at}doctors.org.uk

This issue of Acupuncture in Medicine includes a relatively rare look at the technique of laser acupuncture (LA) courtesy of two original reports. Although the primary focus of the journal is on needle acupuncture, i.e. manual and electroacupuncture (EA), current editorial policy allows consideration of reports of related, non-penetrating techniques, such as LA, moxibustion and transcutaneous electrical acupuncture point stimulation (TEAS), that are of “significant clinical or academic interest” (www.aim.bmj.com/site/about/guidelines.xhtml). The comprehensive and detailed open access systematic review by Glazov et al. certainly satisfies these criteria, presenting a thorough evaluation of the efficacy of LA and non-acupuncture type low level laser therapy (LLLT) for lower back pain, one of the most prevalent symptoms encountered in clinical practice and a common indication for acupuncture and related techniques. …