Acupunct Med 34:320 doi:10.1136/acupmed-2016-011119
Trial suggests both acupuncture and acupressure are effective at reducing menopausal hot flashes

  1. Arthur Yin Fan
  1. Correspondence to Dr Arthur Yin Fan, McLean Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine, PLC, Vienna, Virginia 22182, USA; ArthurFan{at}ChineseMedicineDoctor.US
  • Accepted 31 March 2016
  • Published Online First 19 April 2016

In their recent report in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Ee et al1 state that Chinese medical acupuncture was no better than non-insertive sham acupuncture for women with moderately severe menopausal hot flashes in a randomised controlled trial. The authors conclude that they “cannot recommend skin-penetrating acupuncture as an efficacious treatment of this indication”.1 In my opinion, the authors might have misinterpreted the results.

The ‘sham acupuncture’ used in this clinical trial was the Park sham device, which is supposed to serve as a placebo treatment. It uses a 0.35×40 mm blunt needle supported by a plastic ring and guide tube …

[Full text of this article]

