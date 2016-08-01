In this issue

David John Carr 1 , 2 , 3 1 New York University School of Medicine , New York, New York , USA 2 UCL Institute for Women's Health, University College London , London , UK 3St George's, University of London, London, UK. Correspondence to Dr David Carr, NYU School of Medicine, 550 First Avenue, New York, NY 10016, USA; davidcarr{at}doctors.org.uk

This latest issue of Acupuncture in Medicine opens with a systematic review by Kim et al., examining the impact of acupuncture on patients recovering from surgical resection of colorectal cancer, which adds to an ever-increasing literature on peri-operative acupuncture. The positive effects of acupuncture on post-operative nausea and vomiting are already well established,1 and we have recently published a number of clinical trials examining its effects on other aspects of surgical recovery, including pain2 ,3 and gastric motility,4 and considered whether it might be used more widely in clinical practice.5 Kim et al., found that acupuncture treatment positively impacted (objective) functional indices including the time to first flatus (reduced by 7 h) and time to first defecation (reduced by 18 h) …