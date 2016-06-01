Dry needling is acupuncture

Arthur Yin Fan 1 , Hongjian He 2 1 McLean Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine, PLC , Vienna, Virginia , USA 2 Oriental Family Medicine , Clearwater, Florida , USA Correspondence to Dr Arthur Yin Fan, McLean Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine, PLC, 8214A Old Courthouse Road, Vienna, VA 22182, USA; ArthurFan{at}ChineseMedicineDoctor.US Accepted 25 November 2015

25 November 2015 Published Online First 15 December 2015

Academically, we agree with the recent Education and Practice paper by Zhou et al,1 which states that, for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders, dry needling and acupuncture overlap greatly in their origin, techniques and theories, and dry needling is one subcategory of Western medical acupuncture, and is thus acupuncture. As current training and clinical practice of acupuncturists involve both Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Western medicine, at least in China, where acupuncture originated, we have the following comments.

The term ‘acupuncture’ is a translation of 针刺术 (zhen ci shu in Chinese pin yin) or in short 针 (zhen), and is literally equivalent to the term ‘needling’ or ‘needling technique’. Based on the traditional and official definition, the term acupuncture refers to the actual insertion …