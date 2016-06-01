Effects of acupuncture at HT7 on glucose metabolism in a rat model of Alzheimer's disease: an 18F-FDG-PET study
- Xinsheng Lai1,
- Jie Ren2,
- Yangjia Lu2,3,
- Shaoyang Cui1,4,
- Junqi Chen2,5,
- Yong Huang2,
- Chunzhi Tang1,
- Baoci Shan6,
- Bingbing Nie6
- 1Department of Acupuncture and Massage, Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, China
- 2School of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China
- 3Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Guangdong Medical College, Dongguan, China
- 4Department of Acupuncture and Moxibustion, Futian TCM Hospital, Shenzhen, China
- 5Department of Rehabilitation, The 3rd affiliated Hospital of Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China
- 6Key Laboratory of Nuclear Analytical Techniques, Institute of High Energy Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China
- Correspondence to Dr Yong Huang, School of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Southern Medical University, No. 1023, Shatai Road, Guangzhou 510515, China; nanfanglihuang{at}163.com
- Accepted 8 November 2015
- Published Online First 9 December 2015
Abstract
Objective To explore the effects of acupuncture at HT7 on different cerebral regions in a rat model of Alzheimer's disease (AD) with the application of 18F-2-fluoro-deoxy-D-glucose positron emission tomography (FDG-PET).
Methods Sixty Wistar rats were included after undergoing a Y-maze electric sensitivity test. Ten rats were used as a healthy control group. The remaining 50 rats were injected stereotaxically with ibotenic acid into the right nucleus basalis magnocellularis and injected intraperitoneally with D-galactose. AD was successfully modelled in 36 rats, which were randomly divided into three groups (n=12 each): the AD group, which remained untreated; the AD+HT7 group, which received 20 sessions of acupuncture at HT7 over 1 month; and the AD+Sham group, which received acupuncture at a distant non-acupuncture point. Total reaction time (TRT) was measured by Y-maze and 18F-FDG-PET scans were conducted on day 1 and 30. PET images were processed with Statistical Parametric Mapping 8.0.
Results Pre-treatment, TRT was greater in all AD groups versus controls (mean±SD 24.10±2.48 vs 41.34±5.00 s). Post-treatment, TRT was shortened in AD+HT7 versus AD+Sham and AD groups (p<0.0001, two-way analysis of variance). Glucose metabolic activity in the hippocampus, thalamus, hypothalamus, frontal lobe, and temporal lobe was decreased in AD rats compared with healthy controls and relatively elevated after HT7 acupuncture. Compared with sham acupuncture, HT7 needling had a greater positive influence on brain glucose metabolism.
Conclusions Needling at HT7 can improve memory ability and cerebral glucose metabolic activity of the hippocampus, thalamus, hypothalamus, and frontal/temporal lobes in an AD rat model.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/