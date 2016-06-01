Protective effects of electroacupuncture at LR3 on cardiac hypertrophy and apoptosis in hypertensive rats
- Shu-Nu Chang Lee1,
- Tsung-Jung Ho2,3,
- Marthandam Asokan Shibu4,
- Cecilia Hsuan Day5,
- Vijaya Padma Viswanadha6,
- Chao-Hung Lai7,
- Yi-Li Chen8,
- Dennis Jine-Yuan Hsieh9,
- Yueh-Sheng Chen2,
- Chih-Yang Huang2,4,10
- 1Department of Healthcare Administration, Asia University, Taichung, Taiwan
- 2Graduate Institute of Chinese Medicine, China Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan
- 3Chinese Medicine Department, China Medical University Beigang Hospital, Taichung, Taiwan
- 4Graduate Institute of Basic Medical Science, China Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan
- 5Department of Nursing, MeiHo University, Pingtung, Taiwan
- 6Department of Biotechnology, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, India
- 7Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, Armed Force Taichung General Hospital, Taichung, Taiwan
- 8Graduate Institute of Acupuncture Science, China Medical University, Taichung Taiwan
- 9Department of Medical Laboratory and Biotechnology, Chung Shan Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan
- 10Department of Health and Nutrition Biotechnology, Asia University, Taichung, Taiwan
- Correspondence to Professor Chih-Yang Huang, Graduate Institute of Basic Medical Science, China Medical University, Taichung 40402, Taiwan; cyhuang{at}mail.cmu.edu.tw
- Accepted 15 October 2015
- Published Online First 13 November 2015
Abstract
Objectives To investigate the effect of electroacupuncture (EA) at LR3 on blood pressure (BP) and cardiovascular remodelling and hypertrophy in male spontaneously hypertensive rats (SHRs).
Methods Healthy Wistar-Kyoto rats were used as normotensive controls (control group, n=9). SHRs either remained untreated (SHR group, n=9) or received EA treatment at LR3 (SHR+LR3 group, n=9) or a nearby non-acupuncture point (SHR+sham group, n=9) for 3 weeks. BP was measured on day 3 and day 19. Samples of left ventricle were stained with haematoxylin and eosin or subjected to terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase dUTP (deoxyuridine triphosphate) nick end labelling (TUNEL) to assess histology and apoptosis, respectively (n=3 per group). Western blotting was used to determine the relative expression of antioxidants and molecular markers of detoxification capacity, cardiac hypertrophy, and apoptosis (n=5 per group).
Results By day 3, the systolic BP, mean BP, and diastolic BP in the untreated SHRs increased from 169.5±14, 131.6±14, and 112.2±15 mm Hg (at baseline) to 179.6±1, 137.6±4, and 118.7±5 mm Hg, respectively (p<0.001 vs control group). BP in the SHR+LR3 rats was approximately 15 mm Hg lower than the SHR and SHR+sham groups (p<0.05). SHRs also exhibited cardiac hypertrophy (evident from histological and Western blot analyses). However, SHR+LR3 rats showed significant reductions in markers of cardiac hypertrophy and apoptosis, as well as elevated expression of antioxidant enzymes including superoxide dismutase-1 (SOD1).
Conclusions EA at LR3 reduced BP and had positive effects on markers of cardiac apoptosis and hypertrophy in a rat model of hypertension. Thus, EA is a potentially promising intervention to treat cardiovascular remodelling secondary to hypertension.