The effect and mechanism of electroacupuncture at LI11 and ST37 on constipation in a rat model

Introduction

Functional bowel disorders (FBD) are a set of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions with symptoms attributable to the mid or lower GI tract. FBD includes irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), functional abdominal bloating, functional constipation, functional diarrhoea, and unspecified FBD.1 Constipation is one of the most common symptoms in FBD. Diet, hormonal disorders such as hypothyroidism, side effects of medication and, rarely, heavy metal toxicity may induce constipation. In the general population the incidence of constipation ranges from 2–30%.2 ,3

Electroacupuncture (EA) stimulation of acupuncture points LI11 (Quchi) or ST37 (Shangjuxu) has been used classically for treatment of constipation in clinical practice. LI11 has been used historically to treat abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and acute gastroenteritis. It is located at the lateral end of the transverse cubital crease when the elbow is flexed, midway between LU5 (Chize) and the lateral epicondyle of the humerus. ST37 is located 6 cun below ST35 (Dubi), one finger width lateral to the anterior crest of the tibia. It has been used historically for borborygmus, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, constipation, and intestinal abscess. Research has shown that sympathetic nerves inhibit GI peristalsis, while parasympathetic nerves promote it.4 Preclinical experiments have shown that EA stimulation of points on the abdomen can influence sympathetic nerves to the GI tract, while points in the four limbs can influence parasympathetic nerves (in view of their segmental relationships), and increased parasympathetic:sympathetic balance will theoretically promote GI movement.5–7

Serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine, 5-HT) plays an important role in the regulation of GI motility, smooth muscle tone, mucosal secretion, and neuronal signalling. It has been estimated that 95% of serotonin in the body is within the digestive tract, of which 90% is in the enterochromaffin cells distributed throughout the gut mucosa and 10% is in the neurons. The remaining 5% of the body's serotonin is in the central nervous system.8–13 Reports of plasma 5-HT concentrations in FBD suggest that circulating serotonin may play a role in determining the predominant pattern of bowel function. For example, 5-HT is increased in diarrhoea and coeliac disease, and decreased in constipation. Release of 5-HT activates intrinsic afferent neurons located on the terminals of myenteric neurons and GI smooth muscle cells, and the role of 5-HT in the gut is characterised by its interactions with various 5-HT receptors. Two important receptors for serotonin that are located in the neural circuitry of the intestines are the 5-HT 3 and 5-HT 4 receptors, which are the targets of drugs designed to treat GI disorders. 5-HT 3 receptor antagonists are used during chemotherapy treatment to help alleviate symptoms, and 5-HT 4 agonists are used as pro-motility agents to promote gastric emptying and to alleviate constipation. The rate-limiting enzyme of 5-HT synthesis is tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH).14–18

The aim of this study was to assess the effects of EA at LI11 and ST37 on faecal parameters and GI transit in a rat constipation model induced by cold saline. In addition, we aimed to measure TPH and 5-HT in the faeces and colonic tissue to examine for altered colonic cytokine production and to determine whether it is affected by EA at LI11 or ST37.