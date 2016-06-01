In this issue

David John Carr 1 , 2 1 New York University School of Medicine , New York, New York , USA 2 UCL Institute for Women's Health, University College London , London , UK 3St George's, University of London, London, UK. Correspondence to Dr David Carr, NYU School of Medicine, 550 First Avenue, New York, NY 10016, USA; davidcarr{at}doctors.org.uk

This third issue of Acupuncture in Medicine for 2016 opens with two RCTs. The first, which is also this month's editor's choice, is a trial of contralateral MA for chronic shoulder pain. Compared to other regional musculoskeletal complaints, such as neck and back pain, the evidence base in this area remains inconclusive; the most recent Cochrane review identified “little evidence to support or refute the use of acupuncture for shoulder pain although there may be short-term benefit with respect to pain and function” and highlighted the need for further well designed clinical trials.1 The new trial by Zhang et al is particularly interesting as the protocol deliberately excluded local needling and thereby effectively evaluated only segmental and general effects of acupuncture, such as …