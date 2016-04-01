Auricular acupuncture for pre-exam anxiety in medical students: a prospective observational pilot investigation

Methods Healthy medical students received bilateral AA using indwelling fixed needles at points MA-IC1, MA-TF1, MA-SC, MA-AH7, and MA-T on the day before an anatomy exam. The needles were removed after the exam. Anxiety levels were measured using the State-Trait-Anxiety Inventory (STAI) and a 100 mm visual analogue scale (VAS-100) before and after the AA intervention and once again immediately before the exam. The duration of sleep on the night before the exam was recorded and compared to that over the preceding 1 week and 6 months (all through students’ recollection). In addition, blood pressure, heart rate and the acceptability of AA to the students were recorded.