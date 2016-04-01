Interscalene brachial plexus blockade does not guarantee complete C8-T1 root block

Gustavo Pereira 1 , Fabio Athayde 2 , António Paulo Martins da Encarnação 3 1 Department of Anesthesiology , Hospital de Braga , Braga , Portugal 2 TechAccus , Curitiba, Paraná , Brazil 3 Braga , Portugal Correspondence to Dr António Paulo Martins da Encarnação, Rua do Carvalhal, 25, Dume, Braga 4700-051, Portugal; antoniopauloencarnacao{at}yahoo.co.uk Accepted 24 October 2015

Dear editor,

After carefully reading the recent paper by Gu et al,1 a few questions and concerns arose.

In the Background it is mentioned that “LI4 is supplied by the median nerve”.1 No reference is given to support this statement. Also, it is stated that determination of electroacupuncture (EA) intensity “was generally accompanied by mild muscle contraction in the index finger”.1 According to Anatomy for Acupuncture by Dorsher and Cummings (http://www.anatomy.tv/atv2/mainwindow.aspx?ref=0&titleid=26&svrid=0&App=acupuncture), sensation from the skin of the first dorsal web space is conveyed by the terminal radial nerve, and the muscles most often needled at this point are the first dorsal interosseous and adductor pollicis brevis, both of which are innervated by the ulnar nerve (myotome C8-T1). Deep needling closer to the first metacarpal bone may penetrate flexor pollicis brevis, which is innervated by the ulnar and median nerves (myotome C8-T1), but this is not usually achieved with needling to 1.25 cm depth at LI4. If the needle were to have been directed ventrally to the second metacarpal bone (in the direction of SI3, on the ulnar border of the hand at the level of the palmar crease), the needle might have reached the first lumbrical, which is also innervated by the median nerve.2 In this case, flexion of the metacarpophalangeal joint with extension of the interphalangeal joints of the second finger would have been elicited with EA.

