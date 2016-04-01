Acupuncture effects under anaesthesia and questions about placebo
Dear Editor,
We found the recent article by Liodden et al1 to be interesting, especially due to the design and the subsequent permission of the ethics committee to allow this study to be performed in ‘the real world’. However, that discussion is not the aim of this letter. Our concern is that the authors conclude that “acupuncture may not be effective beyond placebo”, which we think is based on incorrect assumptions.
Acupuncture pre-, during or post-anaesthesia
Dundee, who pioneered the use of acupuncture for postoperative nausea and vomiting, found that the timing of the treatment is critical. Acupuncture must be administered before the anaesthetic (around the time of the pre-anaesthetic) rather than just before or after induction of anaesthesia.2 Reviewers have commented on this as a prerequisite for the effectiveness of the treatment, since it is thought that general anaesthesia can block the effect of acupuncture, as can the use of local anaesthetics.3 …