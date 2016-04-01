Acupuncture effects under anaesthesia and questions about placebo

Terje Alraek 1 , 2 , Stephen Birch 2 1 Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Community Medicine , National Research Center in Complementary and Alternative Medicine (NAFKAM), UiT The Arctic University of Norway , Tromsø , Norway 2 Norwegian School of Health Sciences, Kristiania University College , Oslo , Norway Correspondence to Dr Terje Alraek, Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Community Medicine, National Research Center in Complementary and Alternative Medicine (NAFKAM), UiT The Arctic University of Norway, Tromsø 9037, Norway; terje.alrak{at}uit.no Accepted 23 August 2015

23 August 2015 Published Online First 16 September 2015

Dear Editor,

We found the recent article by Liodden et al1 to be interesting, especially due to the design and the subsequent permission of the ethics committee to allow this study to be performed in ‘the real world’. However, that discussion is not the aim of this letter. Our concern is that the authors conclude that “acupuncture may not be effective beyond placebo”, which we think is based on incorrect assumptions.