Summaries of recent papers

▸ Hijikata T, Mihara T, Nakamura N, et al. Electrical stimulation of the heart 7 acupuncture site for preventing emergence agitation in children: a randomised controlled trial. Eur J Anaesthesiol 2015. Published Online First.

Double-blind RCT (n=120).

Methods

One hundred and twenty children aged 18–96 months were undergoing minor elective surgery under general anaesthesia with sevoflurane. They were randomly assigned to either undergo bilateral stimulation of HT7 with two percutaneous nerve stimulation devices (1 Hz, 50 mA) during surgery (group HT7) or a control group that had no intervention.

The primary outcome was the incidence of emergence agitation evaluated in the post-anaesthesia care unit (PACU) using the Paediatric Anaesthesia Emergence Delirium scale. The secondary outcomes were the time from operation completion to tracheal extubation, PACU stay duration, and postoperative pain scores.