Electroacupuncture alleviates cisplatin-induced nausea in rats
- 1Acupuncture and Moxibustion Department, Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Affiliated to Capital Medical University, Beijing, China
- 2Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Science, Beijing, China
- Accepted 3 August 2015
- Published Online First 17 September 2015
Abstract
Objective Acupuncture has been shown to be effective for the treatment of chemotherapy-related nausea and vomiting. The aim of this study was to explore the mechanisms of action underlying the anti-emetic effect of electroacupuncture (EA).
Design Forty-eight rats received saline (n=12) or 6 mg/kg cisplatin (n=36) to establish a chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting model. EA was performed at CV12 (n=12), bilateral PC6 (n=12), or sham points (n=12) 3 days before and 1–2 days after cisplatin administration (4–5 times in total), at 0.5–1 mA intensity and 2/15 Hz frequency for 10 min. Kaolin intake, food intake and bodyweight change were evaluated as markers of nausea and vomiting severity. Concentrations of serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine, 5-HT) in the duodenum and c-Fos expression in the nucleus of the solitary tract (NTS) were measured using high performance liquid chromatography and immunohistochemistry, respectively.
Results Cisplatin administration led to increased kaolin intake and reduced food intake and bodyweight over the following 2 days. EA at CV12 significantly reversed the cisplatin-induced change in kaolin intake (on days 1 and 2) and food intake and bodyweight (on day 1). EA at CV12 also attenuated the cisplatin-induced increase in 5-HT in the duodenum and suppressed c-Fos expression in the NTS. EA at PC6 influenced kaolin intake (on day 1 only) and c-Fos expression, but had no statistically significant effect on food intake, bodyweight or 5-HT expression.
Conclusions This study demonstrated beneficial effects of EA on chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in a rat model. The anti-emetic effect of EA may be mediated through inhibition of 5-HT secretion in the duodenum and activity of the NTS.
