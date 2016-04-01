Moxibustion relieves visceral hyperalgesia via inhibition of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 (TRPV1) and heat shock protein (HSP) 70 expression in rat bone marrow cells
- Weiying Zou1,
- Hua Lin2,
- Wenwen Liu1,
- Bei Yang1,
- Lei Wu1,
- Limin Duan3,
- Ping Ling3,
- Lingyan Zhu1,
- Qun Dai1,
- Lintong Zhao1,
- Ting Zou1,
- Dalei Zhang1
- 1Basic Medical College of Nanchang University, Nanchang, China
- 2Nanchang Medical School, Nanchang, China
- 3Clinical Medical College of Nanchang University, Nanchang, China
- Correspondence to Dr Dalei Zhang, Department of Physiology of Medical School, Nanchang University, 461 Bayi Ave, Nanchang 330006, China; zhangdalei{at}ncu.edu.cn
- Accepted 2 August 2015
- Published Online First 3 September 2015
Abstract
Objective To investigate the effects of moxibustion on visceral hyperalgesia (VH) and bone marrow cell transient receptor potential vanilloid type 1 (TRPV1) and heat shock protein (HSP) 70 expression in a rat model of VH.
Methods Mechanical colorectal distension was performed to induce VH in neonatal Sprague-Dawley rats. Eight-week-old VH rats were treated with moxibustion at acupuncture point BL25 or an ipsilateral non-acupuncture point. Abdominal withdrawal reflex (AWR) scoring and pain threshold pressure assessment were performed before and after moxibustion treatment for 7 consecutive days. The expression of TRPV1 and HSP70 in bone marrow cells was quantified by real-time quantitative PCR.
Results The expression of TRPV1 and HSP70 in bone marrow cells was increased in rats with VH. Moxibustion at BL25 significantly decreased AWR scores and increased pain threshold pressure in rats with VH. Furthermore, moxibustion at BL25 significantly inhibited the VH-induced increase in the expression of TRPV1 and HSP70 in bone marrow cells.
Conclusions The up-regulation of TRPV1 and HSP70 expression in bone marrow cells may be involved in visceral pain development and the analgesic effect of moxibustion on VH may be mediated through down-regulation of TRPV1 and HSP70 expression in bone marrow cells.