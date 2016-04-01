Moxibustion relieves visceral hyperalgesia via inhibition of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 (TRPV1) and heat shock protein (HSP) 70 expression in rat bone marrow cells

Abstract

Objective To investigate the effects of moxibustion on visceral hyperalgesia (VH) and bone marrow cell transient receptor potential vanilloid type 1 (TRPV1) and heat shock protein (HSP) 70 expression in a rat model of VH.

Methods Mechanical colorectal distension was performed to induce VH in neonatal Sprague-Dawley rats. Eight-week-old VH rats were treated with moxibustion at acupuncture point BL25 or an ipsilateral non-acupuncture point. Abdominal withdrawal reflex (AWR) scoring and pain threshold pressure assessment were performed before and after moxibustion treatment for 7 consecutive days. The expression of TRPV1 and HSP70 in bone marrow cells was quantified by real-time quantitative PCR.

Results The expression of TRPV1 and HSP70 in bone marrow cells was increased in rats with VH. Moxibustion at BL25 significantly decreased AWR scores and increased pain threshold pressure in rats with VH. Furthermore, moxibustion at BL25 significantly inhibited the VH-induced increase in the expression of TRPV1 and HSP70 in bone marrow cells.