Appropriate timing and intensity of PC6 stimulation for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting

T I Usichenko T Hesse Department of Anaesthesiology, Intensive Care, Emergency and Pain Medicine , University Medicine of Greifswald , Greifswald , Germany Correspondence to Dr T I Usichenko, Department of Anaesthesiology, Intensive Care, Emergency and Pain Medicine, University Medicine of Greifswald, Greifswald 17475, Germany; taras{at}uni-greifswald.de Accepted 2 August 2015

2 August 2015 Published Online First 18 August 2015

We read with interest the recent article by Liodden et al 1 on the use of PC6 acupuncture for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in children after tonsillectomy/adenoidectomy. We feel that several methodological aspects of this investigation are worthy of further discussion in order to improve the prevention and treatment of PONV using PC6 stimulation.

Firstly, modern management of PONV is directed at prevention (rather than treatment of the condition once established). PONV has a multifactorial aetiology and can be triggered by stimulation of various peripheral and central receptors, including the chemoreceptor trigger zone (CTZ) in the area postrema, which causes activation of the emetic centre in the brain stem. Once activated, the emetic centre responds poorly to antiemetic drugs, which makes the treatment of PONV difficult.

The choice of anaesthetic is an important consideration in the prevention of PONV. Perioperative use of volatile anaesthetics and opioid analgesics, and failure to use propofol (an anaesthetic drug with known …