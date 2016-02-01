A pilot study on the use of acupuncture or pelvic floor muscle training for mixed urinary incontinence
- 1Faculty of Medicine, Department of Health Sciences, Institute of Health and Society, University of Oslo, Norway
- 2Faculty of Health Science, Department of Community Medicine, The National Research Center in Complementary and Alternative Medicine, NAFKAM, UiT The Arctic University of Norway, Tromsø, Norway
- 3Norwegian School of Health Sciences, Kristiania University College Oslo, Oslo, Norway
- 4Faculty of Medicine, Department of General Practice, Institute of Health and Society, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway
- Correspondence to Mona Solberg, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Health Sciences, Institute of Health and Society, University of Oslo, N-0318 Oslo, Norway; mona.solberg{at}studmed.uio.no
- Accepted 27 August 2015
- Published Online First 11 September 2015
Abstract
Objectives To determine the feasibility and acceptability of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) acupuncture and pelvic floor muscle training (PFMT) in reducing symptoms and bothersomeness in women with mixed urinary incontinence (MUI); and to estimate the sample size for a full scale trial.
Methods Thirty-four women with MUI were randomly assigned to either 12 sessions of TCM acupuncture, 12 sessions of PFMT, or to a waiting list control group. Outcome measures included an assessment of interest to participate in the trial, identification of successful recruitment strategies, the appropriateness of eligibility criteria, and compliance with treatment. Clinical outcomes were assessed at baseline and 12 weeks, and included the International Consultation on Incontinence Questionnaire-Urinary Incontinence-Short Form (ICIQ-UI SF), expectations of treatment effect, and adverse events.
Results Recruitment was feasible and randomisation worked adequately by means of SurveyMonkey. SurveyMonkey does not permit stratification by ICIQ-UI SF baseline score. Fourteen of 22 women found the treatment options acceptable. The dropout rate was high, especially in the control group (6/12). Outcome forms were completed by 20 of 34 women. The median (IQR) changes of the ICIQ-UI SF scores in the acupuncture, physiotherapy, and waiting list group were 5.5 (2.3 to 6.8), 1.0 (−3.0 to 4.5), and 1.5 (−1.5 to 3.0), respectively, suggesting the need for a full scale trial.
Conclusions Women with MUI were willing to participate in this study. There is a need for adjusting eligibility criteria. A sample size of 129 women, 43 in three arms, is required. No major adverse events occurred.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/