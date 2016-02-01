Assessing the anaesthetic and analgesic effects of electroacupuncture in patients undergoing craniotomy

Jia Qiang Zhang 1 , Fu Shan Xue 2 , Fan Min Meng 1 , Rui-Ping Li 2 1 Department of Anesthesiology , Henan Provincial People's Hospital of Zhengzhou University , Zhengzhou , People's Republic of China 2 Department of Anesthesiology , Plastic Surgery Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College , Beijing , People's Republic of China Correspondence to Professor Fu-Shan Xue, Department of Anesthesiology, Plastic Surgery Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, 33 Ba-Da-Chu Road, Shi-Jing-Shan District, Beijing 100144, People's Republic of China; xuefushan{at}aliyun.com , fushan.xue{at}gmail.com Accepted 27 June 2015

27 June 2015 Published Online First 15 July 2015

We read with great interest the recent article by Liu et al1 assessing intraoperative anaesthetic and postoperative analgesic effects of multipoint transcutaneous electrical acupuncture point stimulation (TEAS) in patients undergoing supratentorial craniotomy under total intravenous anaesthesia with propofol and sufentanil. The authors measured sufentanil target plasma concentrations at several time points and total consumption doses during surgery were significantly decreased, and postoperative recovery and pain were significantly improved, in the TEAS group compared to the sham group. Accordingly, they concluded that multipoint TEAS may be clinically effective as an adjunct to intraoperative anaesthesia and postoperative pain treatment. However, in addition to the limitations described in the discussion, we note other issues with this study that make interpretation of their findings questionable.

Firstly, the bispectral index was used to monitor anaesthetic depth and was maintained across a large range between 40 and 60 throughout surgery. The authors did not specify whether the bispectral index values at all observed …