The art of medicine in early China: the ancient and mediaeval origins of a modern archive

Miranda Brown. Cambridge University Press, New York, 2015. 237pp. ISBN: 978-1-107-99705-6.

The title of this book may be slightly misleading, because, as Miranda Brown says at the outset, it is not about how medicine was practised in early China but about how the ancient healers have been understood in both Europe and China. From this one might think that the book would have little relevance for modern acupuncture practitioners, especially as there is little discussion of acupuncture specifically, contrary to what the cover illustration might suggest. That was my own initial impression, but further reading convinced me I was wrong.

In the 20th century the main sources of information for Westerners interested in the history of Chinese medicine were the writings of Joseph Needham and Lu Gwei-djen. …