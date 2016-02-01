Summaries of recent papers

Clinical effectiveness

Sore throat ▸ Moss DA, Crawford P. Ear acupuncture for acute sore throat: a randomized controlled trial. J Am Board Fam Med 2015;28:697–705. Pragmatic randomised controlled trial (RCT) (n=54) of auricular acupuncture plus standard treatment versus standard treatment.

Methods Adults presenting with sore throat were randomly enrolled for either standard treatment (ibuprofen 600 mg) or standard treatment plus ear acupuncture (points chosen from cingulate gyrus, thalamus, omega 2, point zero, Shenmen; unilateral or bilateral, semipermanent needles, to stay in place until falling out spontaneously). Antibiotics were prescribed depending on the result of a rapid Streptococcus antigen test. Pain scores (not defined) were measured before treatment, and 15 min, 6, 24 and 48 h post-treatment.

Results Fifty-six patients were enrolled, two were lost to follow-up. As shown in figure 1, participants in the acupuncture group reported significantly lower pain scores at 15 min (2.6 vs 6.0; p<0.0001), 6 h (2.5 vs 4.8; p=0.0005), and 24 h (1.9 vs 4.1), but not at 48 h (1.3 vs 2.3; p=0.063). Less consumption of pain relief medication was reported in the acupuncture group. No significant difference was found between the two groups with regards to time off work. Figure 1 Sore throat pain scores, units not stated. Based on J Am Board Fam Med 28:697–705.