A sham-controlled trial of acupressure on the quality of sleep and life in haemodialysis patients
- Zahra Arab1,
- Ali Reza Shariati2,
- Hamid Asayesh3,
- Mohammad Ali Vakili4,
- Hamidreza Bahrami-Taghanaki5,6,
- Hoda Azizi7
- 1Samen- al- aeme Hospital, Mashhad, Iran
- 2Department of Internal and Surgical Nursing, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Golestan University of Medical Sciences, Gorgan, Iran
- 3Department of Mental Health, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Qom University of Medical Sciences, Qom, Iran
- 4Department of Biostatistics, School of Medicine, Golestan University of Medical Sciences, Gorgan, Iran
- 5Chinese and Complementary Medicine Research Center, Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, Mashhad, Iran
- 6Department of Complementary Medicine, Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, Mashhad, Iran
- 7Addiction Research Center, Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, Mashhad, Iran
- Correspondence to Dr Hamidreza Bahrami-Taghanaki, Department of Chinese and Complementary Medicine-Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, East Razi Street, Mashhad 9135913556, Iran; bahramihr{at}mums.ac.ir
- Accepted 3 July 2015
- Published Online First 27 July 2015
Abstract
Background Sleep disorder in haemodialysis patients can lead to disturbance in their psychosocial function and interpersonal relations, and reduced quality of life. The aim of the present study was to investigate the effect of acupressure on the quality of sleep of haemodialysis patients.
Methods In a randomised controlled trial, 108 haemodialysis patients were randomly divided into three groups: true acupressure, placebo acupressure, and no treatment. The two acupressure groups received treatment three times a week for 4 weeks during dialysis. Routine care only was provided for the no treatment group. The main study outcome was sleep quality.
Results The total Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index score decreased significantly from 11.9±3.13 to 6.2±1.93 in the true acupressure group, from 11.3±3.69 to 10.6±3.82 in the sham acupressure group, and from 10.9±4.10 to 10.7±3.94 in the no treatment group. There was a significant difference between groups (p<0.001).
Conclusions Acupressure seems to have a positive effect on the sleep quality in haemodialysis patients.
Clinical trial registration IRCT201106145864N2.