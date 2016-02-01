In this issue

David John Carr 1 , 2 1 Institute for Medical and Biomedical Education, St George's University of London , London , UK 2 Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine, University College London Hospitals NHS Trust , London , UK Correspondence to Dr David John Carr, Institute of Medical and Biomedical Education, St George's, University of London, Cranmer Terrace, London SW17 0RE, UK; davidcarr{at}doctors.org.uk

Welcome to our first issue of 2016, which opens with two RCTs. The first, by Arab et al, which is also this issue's editor's choice, examines the efficacy and effectiveness of acupressure at a single point (HT7) on sleep quality in renal patients on haemodialysis relative to sham acupressure (equivalent technique applied at a location 0.5 cm away) and no treatment, respectively. Scores on the Pittsburgh sleep quality index were significantly improved to some degree in both the acupressure groups relative to standard care, reflecting the generalised effects of treatment, however there was a notably larger size of effect in the verum group compared to the sham group, suggesting that targeting HT7 is advantageous. Having noted the closer proximity of the ulnar nerve at …