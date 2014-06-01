The safety of acupuncture during pregnancy: a systematic review

This systematic review has found that the majority of AEs associated with acupuncture during pregnancy are mild and transient, and serious AEs are very rare. Needling or unspecified pain was the most commonly reported mild AE, followed by bleeding. AEs were largely mild in severity. We found acupuncture treatment during pregnancy was associated with few serious AEs and all of them were evaluated as unlikely to have been caused by acupuncture treatment. The estimated incidence of AEs associated with acupuncture in pregnant women was 193 per 10 000 acupuncture sessions. Limiting the calculation to AEs evaluated as certain, probable or possible in the causality assessment resulted in an incidence of 131 per 10 000 treatments. These values are comparable to or less serious than those investigated in the general population receiving acupuncture treatment ( table 1 ).

There are some specific issues worth mentioning in this review. Rare AEs associated with treatment are difficult to study and are usually published as case reports. The incidence of AEs is best estimated in large prospective surveys and, in acupuncture research, there are some large surveys from the general population. 5 , 45 , 47 In general, commonly reported mild AEs associated with acupuncture include bleeding or haematoma, pain and tiredness or drowsiness. 5 , 44 Pneumothorax, infection and nerve lesions have been reported as serious AEs, although they are rare. 5 , 48 In our review, needling pain and bleeding were the most common mild AEs and the incidence was similar to those from previous studies. Severe AEs (primarily hypertension and/or pre-eclampsia in the mother and congenital defects in the baby) were all evaluated as unlikely to have been caused by acupuncture treatment. While the incidence of serious AEs is higher than those from other trials, 7 , 45 , 49 this may be attributable to special characteristics of pregnant women. Deaths related to AEs were all stillbirths or neonatal deaths which were unlikely to have been due to acupuncture. What should be noted here is that AEs did occur in pregnant women but most of them were mild and transient, and severe AEs such as pneumothorax and nerve lesions were not recorded at all.

Strengths and limitations of this review

The assessment of the benefit–harm profile should also be considered in the context of the nature of the condition for which the intervention is applied.13 This review looks at the important population of pregnant women who may be different from the general population in several respects. As pregnant women have relatively limited treatment options for pregnancy-specific and/or general health problems because of the fear of miscarriage, premature delivery or teratogenicity, solid evidence on the safety of acupuncture is all the more needed. To our knowledge, this is the first systematic review dealing with this topic.

Some limitations of this review should be noted. There is a lack of appropriate information regarding obstetric complications, particularly in the case of the most serious complications such as maternal and perinatal mortality. It may be difficult to make any meaningful conclusions about these important AEs. Hemminki et al50 found that unpublished trials gave more information on AEs than published trials. We may have missed relevant articles or unpublished data. Due to limited resources, we only included trials published in English, Korean and Chinese. However, as the AE results did not significantly differ across countries,5 ,7 ,45 the excluded studies may not have significantly reversed the overall picture.

Although every medical intervention carries some risk of AEs, the research focus has been on the benefit of the intervention and information on harm has been neglected. Inadequate reporting of harms has been ubiquitous in conventional medicine as well as in complementary and alternative medicine.51 ,52 The absence of reported AEs thus does not mean that there are not any. In our review, AEs were reported from only 25.7% of the included studies, the most frequent design being case reports/series followed by RCTs, CCTs and surveys. Each of the different designs has pros and cons: observational studies are useful to identify AEs which have long latent periods or are unusual, but these reports do not provide information on the incidence due to a lack of denominator data. Clinical trials are useful in determining the incidence but are unsuitable for new, rare or long-term AEs and may only provide limited information on AEs due to exclusion of patients at high risk because of comorbidity. Surveys also have limitations such as recall bias which occurs intentionally or unintentionally in the recollection and reporting process. The overall incidence of AEs associated with acupuncture for pregnant women in this review therefore may be just an approximation of the true value. All but one19 ,21 of the included RCTs and CCTs did not predefine potential AEs, and the definition of AEs may have been different across studies. Methods of monitoring or collecting AE data were not clear in 60% of studies. Evidence from our review therefore may be incomplete and susceptible to reporting and publication bias.

While most included trials satisfactorily reported the type and frequency of AEs and the withdrawals or drop-outs due to AEs in each group, the definition and severity of AEs, causality between the intervention and AEs and the collecting and monitoring methods of AEs were generally poorly reported. Only 25.7% provided safety information and 52.4% did not mention AEs at all. For studies reporting that there were no AEs (21%) it is assumed that they were not ascertained or recorded.13 Thus we may not be entirely free from risk of having underestimated the AE incidence.