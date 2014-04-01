A hypothesis for the anti-inflammatory and mechanotransduction molecular mechanisms underlying acupuncture tendon healing

Introduction

In China, acupuncture has been used to treat several diseases for at least 2000 years.1 Acupuncture is an ancient healing art that has survived and evolved in China and is currently flourishing in the USA and Europe as both a primary and an adjunctive therapy for a variety of chronic conditions.2

According to the ancient theory of oriental medicine, acupuncture is defined as the insertion and manipulation of thin needles into the skin and subjacent tissues at specific sites, known as acupuncture points, for preventive and curative proposes. The needles can be stimulated manually or with a low-voltage electrical current (EA) and heating them with mugwort incense (traditional practice) or with a heat lamp (modern practice). According to this ancient practice, the mechanistic system of therapeutic needling is adjustment of the Qi (vital energy) flow that is believed to circulate in a network of 12 primary channels, also called meridians, which connect 360 principal acupuncture points.3 Stimulation of the needles is believed to elicit profound psychophysical responses by harmonising or balancing the Qi energy, as well as blood flow throughout the body.4

The clinical practice of acupuncture is growing in popularity worldwide and is the most popular complementary and alternative treatment in use today.5 The WHO has recommended acupuncture as a treatment for over 40 diseases.5 In the USA, acupuncture therapeutic intervention is widely practised, as shown by an increase in usage from 4.2% to 6.3% of the population, representing 8.19 million and 14.01 million users in 2002 and 2007, respectively.6 The USA National Institutes of Health (NIH) has listed several diseases that can be treated with acupuncture, including adult postoperative and chemotherapy-related nausea/vomiting, postoperative dental pain, addiction, stroke rehabilitation, headache, menstrual cramps, tennis elbow, fibromyalgia, myofascial pain, osteoarthritis, low back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome and asthma.7

Some clinical studies have demonstrated therapeutic effects of acupuncture on tendinopathy, but well-controlled randomised studies are necessary for confirmation of a causal relationship. In general, these preliminary studies have shown that acupuncture improves both pain and functional activity in study patients.8–11 One study conducted in our laboratory showed that EA at the ST36 (Zusanli) and BL57 (Chengshan) acupuncture points increased the concentration and organisation of collagen during the proliferative phase of Achilles tendon healing in rats.12 This study is unique because it shows that acupuncture has the potential to improve biochemical and morphological characteristics of tendons during healing. However, the molecular pathways underlying these effects are unknown. Accumulating evidence indicates that EA or acupuncture at the ST36 point stimulates anti-inflammatory (AI) properties.13–16 Several studies have shown that pro-inflammatory molecules are involved in reduction of collagen synthesis.17–20 Previous studies observed that the insertion and manipulation of acupuncture needles activates cytoskeletal remodelling in subcutaneous connective tissue fibroblasts.21 ,22 Downstream effects of cytoskeletal remodelling may include secretion and modification of extracellular matrix components.23 Recent studies have shown that the application of mechanical stimulation increases production of type I collagen by fibroblasts.24 ,25 Based on these and other studies, we discuss in this report the potential AI and mechanotransduction (MT) molecular mechanisms of acupuncture on collagen synthesis during the tendon healing process.