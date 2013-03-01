Using moxibustion in primary healthcare to correct non-vertex presentation: a multicentre randomised controlled trial
- Jorge Vas1,2,
- José Manuel Aranda-Regules3,
- Manuela Modesto1,
- María Ramos-Monserrat4,
- Mercedes Barón5,
- Inmaculada Aguilar1,
- Nicolás Benítez-Parejo6,
- Carmen Ramírez-Carmona7,
- Francisco Rivas-Ruiz2,6
- 1Pain Treatment Unit, Doña Mercedes Primary Health Care Centre, Andalusian Public Health System, Dos Hermanas, Spain
- 2Carlos III Health Institute, Network of Research in Health Services in Chronic Diseases (REDISSEC), Madrid, Spain
- 3San Andrés Torcal Primary Health Care Centre, Andalusian Public Health System, Malaga, Spain
- 4Registre de Càncer, Servei d'Epidemiologia, Direcció General de Salut Pública, Palma, Spain
- 5El Lugar Primary Health Care Centre, Andalusian Public Health System, Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain
- 6Support Research Unit, Andalusian Public Health System, Costa del Sol Hospital, Marbella, Spain
- 7Doña Mercedes Primary Health Care Centre, Andalusian Public Health System, Dos Hermanas, Spain
- Correspondence to Dr Jorge Vas, Pain Treatment Unit, Doña Mercedes Primary Health Care Centre, Andalusian Public Health System, Dos Hermanas, Sevilla 41700, Spain; jorgef.vas.sspa{at}juntadeandalucia.es
- Received 9 October 2012
- Accepted 26 November 2012
- Published Online First 18 December 2012
Abstract
Objective To compare the effectiveness of additional moxibustion at point BL67 with moxibustion at a non-specific acupuncture point and with usual care alone to correct non-vertex presentation.
Methods This was a multicentre randomised controlled trial in which 406 low-risk pregnant women with a fetus in ultrasound breech presentation, with a gestational age of 33–35 weeks, were assigned to (1) true moxibustion at point BL67 plus usual care; (2) moxibustion at SP1, a non-specific acupuncture point (sham moxibustion) plus usual care; or (3) usual care alone. The primary outcome was cephalic presentation at birth. Women were recruited at health centres in primary healthcare.
Results In the true moxibustion group, 58.1% of the full-term presentations were cephalic compared with 43.4% in the sham moxibustion group (RR 1.34, 95% CI 1.05 to 1.70) and 44.8% of those in the usual care group (RR 1.29, 95% CI 1.02 to 1.64). The reduction in RR of the primary outcome in women allocated to the true moxibustion group compared with the usual care group was 29.7% (95% CI 3.1% to 55.2%) and the number needed to treat was 8 (95% CI 4 to 72). There were no severe adverse effects during the treatment.
Conclusions Moxibustion at acupuncture point BL67 is effective and safe to correct non-vertex presentation when used between 33 and 35 weeks of gestation. We believe that moxibustion represents a treatment option that should be considered to achieve version of the non-vertex fetus.
Trial registration Current Controlled Trials ISRCTN10634508.