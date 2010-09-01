Double blinding with a new placebo needle: a further validation study

Contributors NT designed the double-blind needles and the study, performed the data collection and analysis and wrote the manuscript. MT, AK and HY participated in the study design, the data collection and analysis and manuscript preparation. TJK reviewed in the preparation of the revised paper. NT is the guarantor.

Abstract

Background The masking properties of a new, non-penetrating, double-blind placebo acupuncture needle were demonstrated. Practitioners correctly identified some of the needles; if they were confident in this opinion, they would be unblinded.

Objective To investigate the clues that led to correct identification, and the confidence in this decision.

Methods Ten acupuncture practitioners, blindly and randomly, applied 10 each of three types of needle to the shoulder: blunt, non-penetrating needles that pressed the skin (‘skin-touch placebo needle’); new non-penetrating needles that penetrated soft material (stuffing) but did not reach the skin (‘non-touch control needle’); matching penetrating needles. Afterwards, practitioners were asked to judge the type of needle, their confidence in their decision and what clues led them to their judgements.

Results Of the 30 judgements made by each practitioner, the mean number of correct, incorrect and unidentifiable answers were 10.4 (SD 3.7), 15.2 (SD 4.9) and 4.4 (SD 6.1), respectively. There was no significant difference in the confidence scores for 104 correct (mean, 54.0 (SD 20.2)%) and 152 incorrect (mean, 50.3 (SD 24.3)%) judgements. Twelve needles were identified with 100% confidence—three correct, and nine incorrect. For needles correctly identified, the proportions of non-touch (p = 0.14) and skin-touch (p = 0.17), needles were no greater than chance, but the proportion of penetrating needles correctly identified exceeded chance (p < 0.01). 53% of judgements were made from the “feeling of needle insertion”, but 57% of these were wrong.