Neuroanatomical basis of acupuncture treatment for some common illnesses

Abstract

The acupuncture treatment formulae for some common conditions are reviewed. These conditions include low back pain, sciatica, trigeminal neuralgia, facial nerve palsy, asthma, nausea and vomiting, gastritis and dysmenorrhoea. It is found that in many cases, the acupuncture points traditionally used for the treatment have a neuroanatomical significance from the viewpoint of Western medicine. And from that one can hypothesise a plausible mechanism of action as to how acupuncture achieves its therapeutic effects in terms of contemporary Western medicine. These mechanisms of action include intramuscular stimulation for treating muscular pain and nerve stimulation for treating neuropathies. The sympathetic ganglion may be involved in the acupuncture treatment of asthma. Somato-autonomic reflex may be responsible for the acupuncture effect on gastritis.