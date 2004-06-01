Acupuncture treatment of phantom limb pain and phantom limb sensation in amputees

Summary

Three case histories are presented in which amputees with acute or chronic phantom limb pain and phantom limb sensation were treated with Western medical acupuncture, needling the asymptomatic intact limb. Two out of the three cases reported complete relief of their phantom limb pain and phantom limb sensation. Acupuncture was successful in treating phantom phenomena in two of these cases, but a larger cohort study would be needed to provide more evidence for the success rate of this treatment technique for this indication.